Wanted: endangered places needing saving?

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Know of any endangered historic places in need of saving?

If so, Preservation Virginia wants to know about them.

Preservation Virginia is seeking nominations for its 2018 list of Most Endangered Historic Places. In 2017, Newbern Jail was nominated and selected for inclusion on the list.

Being placed on the list doesn’t guarantee funding for preservation, but it does raise awareness that the place is at risk of being lost to history.

Nominations for this year’s list must be received by Friday. The application can is available at https://www.preservationvirginia.com/images/programs/MEHPApp2018.pdf.

Submit the application by the deadline to Justin Sarafin at jsarafin@preservationvirginia.org.

Written by: Editor on March 7, 2018.

