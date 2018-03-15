Walkout scratched, but message received

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Students at Pulaski County High School planned to participate in the scheduled National School Walkout Wednesday. Unfortunately, the event was canceled after morning snow forced schools to close.

Despite that missed opportunity, Pulaski County High School Principal Michael Grim was pleased with the attitude of students who came forward to plan the event.

“We were approached with the idea of bringing awareness to the need for more school safety and to memorialize the victims of the incident in Florida,” he said. “The students were very clear in their goals and had a good plan. We saw it not only as a chance to keep two important subjects in the spotlight, but also a chance for our students to exercise leadership and organizational skills. We encourage that and feel like it’s another part of the learning process we can offer.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2018.

Comments

comments