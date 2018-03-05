Wake Up Church!

by Pat Farrell

Brothers and Sisters – It is time we stopped living in denial. The world is decaying around us, and we choose to look away or blame certain entities or circumstances. It’s time to look at the truth.

Look behind the guns, the alcohol, and the drugs.

Look into the eyes of a lost soul.

A soul, lost in this world, who feels alone, dejected, rejected, abused and in despair. Look into the eyes of pain, loneliness, anger and unbelief in the One God of love, compassion and forgiveness.

We, as the body of Christ, have to wake up. We cannot allow our legislature to ignore the spiritual needs of this country. Somebody has to stand up for God, and I will be one of those up on my feet in support of this.

Can God count on you? Can you make a stand to stop the moral degradation of our society? We have to stop watching salacious television shows and stop buying the products of those who advertise and support them.

We have to insist on abstinence being taught in the health and well-being classes of our schools. There are children who do not attend church and are getting no spiritual training in the home. They must be taught about the spiritual needs we each have. They must be taught and encouraged how to pray. Somebody has to step up and set an example. Will that someone be YOU?

Only God brings hope. Only Jesus can restore peace, righteousness and right living. Anne Graham Lotz, the daughter of Rev. Billy Graham, God’s humble and loyal servant, recently posted: “I believe my father’s death is heaven’s shot across the bow. It’s time for the church to wake up……you can’t leave it up to Billy Graham to share the gospel anymore. That is OUR privilege … it is OUR responsibility….. We need to tell people how they can have peace in their hearts.”

The church – not a building or an organization, but YOU and ME – the body of Christ – those called out by God to follow Him.

Wake up church! Our days are numbered; wake up.

“Jesus went through the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the good news of the kingdom and healing every disease and sickness. When He saw the crowds, He had compassion on the, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then He said to His disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore to send out workers into His harvest field.’ Matthew 10: 35-38

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on March 5, 2018.

Comments

comments