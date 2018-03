VSP: Shotgun-wielding motorist killed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WISE COUNTY — A motorist who exited his vehicle with a shotgun following a pursuit Monday was shot dead by police, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck after observing it driving erratically on Old Route 610 shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. When the truck’s driver sped away, a pursuit ensued.

