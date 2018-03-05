Vols. needed to keep tabs on bird activity

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Friends of Peak Creek needs volunteers to record bird activity at bluebird nesting boxes installed between two Pulaski parks.

FOPC recently installed two more boxes along the trail between Kiwanis and Heritage parks on Dora Highway. That brings to 12 the total number of boxes available. Data collected from monitoring the boxes is provided to Virginia Bluebird Society as part of Virginia’s Bluebird Trail Conservation program.

Monitors stroll Dora Trail during the nesting season, late April through August, and record their findings at each box. Upcoming training sessions show monitors how to identify nests and chicks using the boxes and record the data.

Last year was the launch of FOPC’s Dora Bluebird Trail project. It was a banner year, with many fledgling bluebirds, tree swallows and chickadees getting their start along the trail.

Volunteers are assigned to monitor the boxes for a week at a time. They can choose the number of weeks they wish to participate.

The training session is March 16 and 17, 1:30 p.m., but the time is flexible.

Those interested in the outdoors and learning more about birds are encouraged to contact project chairman Bill Opengari at 739-0322 or alcyon1@hughes.net.

