Virginia Tech to mark 2018 Day of Remembrance

To honor the 32 students and faculty members who lost their lives 11 years ago, Virginia Tech will hold the 2018 Day of Remembrance and the 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance.

The Day of Remembrance, to be held Monday, April 16, will include tributes, exhibits and opportunities for quiet reflection.

The 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance in Blacksburg will be held Saturday, April 14. The run will begin at 9 a.m. on the drill field following a moment of silence. Registration is now open at the Recreational Sports website.

Also April 14, the university will hold an interfaith service at War Memorial Chapel that is open to the public. Seating will begin at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. event. No late entries will be permitted once the service begins.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2018.

