Virginia McCraw Wilson Edmonds

Oct. 26, 1931-March 6, 2018

RADFORD, Va. — Virginia McCraw Wilson Edmonds, 86, of Radford, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018. She was a longtime member of Carter St. UM Church and was retired from Radford University, where she was an accountant.

She was a graduate of Radford High School and was a member of the first class inducted into the Radford High School Sports Hall of Fame. She was preceded in death by her parents, William T. and Mabel McCraw; brother, James “Jimbo” McCraw; sister, Pat McCraw Hamblin; great-granddaughter, Emmy Cecil.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell Jr. and Ginny Wilson, and Ernie and Jane Edmonds; daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Mac McMillan; grandchildren, Matt, LeAnne, Rachel, Kristen, Samantha, Cady and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Cole, Reese, Willow, Ivee, Amelita and Ariannah; brother, Terry McCraw; brother-in-law and his wife, Carl and Rita Hamblin, and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to especially thank her special caregiver, nephew Mark McCraw, and the Palliative Care at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The family is receiving friends 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Memorial services begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Betsy King officiating. Interment follows in West View Cemetery in Radford, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.

The Wilson and Edmonds families are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on March 9, 2018.

