Violet Fern Gravley

Stanley, N.C. — Violet Fern Gravley, age 77, of Stanley, N.C., and formerly of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C.

Born Oct. 30, 1940, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Annie Gravley. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Vada Chrisley.

She is survived by children, Ruth Chrisley of Stanley, N.C., Robert Chrisley III or Lincolnton, N.C., and Dana Treadaway of Denver, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, one step-grandchild, nine great-grandchildren; and brother and sisters, Clarence Eanes of Pulaski, Va., Ferbie Baker of Pulaski, Va., and Geneva Flowers of Roanoke, Va.

Funeral services are Thursday, March 29, 2 p.m., in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Carson Linkous officiating. Interment follows in Peak Creek Mission of Prayer Cemetery of Pulaski, Va. Visitation is Wednesday evening, 3-5, at the funeral home.

The family will be meeting at 220 N. Washington Ave. following the services. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements.

Written by: Editor on March 28, 2018.

Comments

comments