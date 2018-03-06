Turmans celebrate 65 years of marriage

By DAVID GRAVELY

Childhood friends and lifelong companions Toby and Annabelle Webb-Turman of Allisonia recently celebrated their 65th anniversary with a look back at the incredible life they’ve shared together.

“We were in the seventh grade when we became sweethearts,” Toby said. “Our life together has taken us around the world and back on many adventures.”

Despite growing up during a time when things were tougher, Turman and his bride were able to enjoy many exciting times and trips, watching history unfold in front of them.

