Tractor-trailer crashes and burns

Staff Report

WYTHE COUNTY — A northbound tractor-trailer wrecked on Interstate 81 Monday afternoon, sparking a fire that destroyed the truck, but didn’t harm the driver.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the truck overturned onto its side in the median at the I-77 interchange, which is mile marker 73. The cause of the 4:42 p.m. wreck remains under investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Written by: Editor on March 7, 2018.

Comments

comments