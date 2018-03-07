Tickets still available for park fundraiser

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you haven’t made plans for Friday night, tickets are still available for a concert fundraiser to help build a shelter at Draper Community Park.

Even if you have made plans, Carol Smith reminds everyone that tax deductible donations for the shelter and other park amenities can be mailed to her in care of Pulaski Library, 60 Third St. NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Friday night’s concert features musically diverse New River Valley cousins Chasity Lucas and Bill Bugg III, known as Chas and Bill. The concert runs 7-9 p.m. at Pulaski Theatre on West Main Street in Pulaski. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

All proceeds go toward building the shelter as Lucas and Bugg are donating their talent.

The concert offers something for everyone since the duo derived their musical inspiration from the bluegrass-country sound of Alison Krauss to the hard-hitting rock-n-roll of Metallica.

Lucas is a former Nashville demo-recording artist. Bugg got his start in music at the age of 14. Both were raised in the Dublin-New River Valley area. They were introduced to bluegrass, country and gospel music growing up and started performing in church and school choirs.

The duo’s influences include Dolly Parton, Krauss, the 70s soul music of Sam Cooke and Al Green, Metallica and Pink Floyd. Their shows include cover songs and originals music.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Pulaski County Administration Office, Draper Mercantile, Martin’s Pharmacy and Pulaski Visitor Center in Dublin.

