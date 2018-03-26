Threat suspect prompts ‘heavy’ school patrols

Man with area ties reported back in NC after being in Pulaski County Thursday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Authorities initiated “heavy” patrols of Pulaski County schools Thursday after learning a man accused of threatening school violence was seen exiting I-81 into Pulaski County.

Although Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was informed late Thursday the suspect was back in North Carolina, they continued school patrols throughout the night and had a “heavy presence” for the start of school Friday as a precaution, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell.

“Our department will continue to communicate with all agencies involved, monitor information as it becomes available and take the necessary actions in a proactive effort to maintain the safety and security of every school in Pulaski County,” Worrell said in a press release issued by the department Friday.

Patrols for Matthew Recoy Saavedra, of King, North Carolina., started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he got off the interstate at Exit 98 in Dublin and two North Carolina detectives following him lost sight of his vehicle.

A student at University of North Carolina-Charlotte (UNCC), 20-year-old Saavedra was released from a North Carolina jail Tuesday on $25,000 bond. He is charged with making a false report of mass violence on an educational property March 14.

In the press release, Worrell indicates Saavedra was confronted by a school resource officer at a Winston-Salem school Tuesday. A search of Saavedra’s vehicle allegedly turned up maps of North Carolina schools, but no firearms.

After Saavedra was told to leave the campus, two plain clothes detectives followed the suspect’s red Toyota Yaris into Carroll County. Worrell said Saavedra allegedly pulled into Hillsville Elementary School before heading to Pulaski County.

According to Saavedra’s Virginia driver’s license, he has ties to Giles County, Worrell says. After learning Saavedra was lost in Pulaski County, the sheriff’s office began searching for the Toyota, beefed up patrols of all county schools and checked locally for attempted firearm purchases.

Worrell says the sheriff’s office also issued a Teletype to surrounding jurisdictions to alert them of Saavedra’s presence in the area.

PCSO was advised around 10:30 p.m. Thursday Saavedra and the Toyota were back at the suspect’s residence in King.

A Thursday story in the Winston-Salem Journal newspaper indicates UNCC Police Department conducted a search of Saavedra’s apartment also and failed to fine any firearms, ammunition or explosives.

However, UNCC Police Chief Jeffrey Baker told the Journal his department took action to prevent Saavedra from being able to purchase guns, in light of a recent rash of school shootings across the nation.

The North Carolina newspaper quotes Saavedra’s arrest warrant as indicating Saavedra drew authorities’ attention after he allegedly told a doctor at a King, N.C. medical clinic he was going to “buy a gun and shoot up his school” when he turns 21.

The warrant goes on to report Saavedra told the police chief in King March 6 he is “fascinated by mass shootings, he has studied the 1999 Columbine school shooting and he watches … videos in which people die.”

According to the Journal report, Saavedra was under voluntary commitment at Forsyth Medical Center when he was served with the March 14 arrest warrant for making a false report.

Saavedra is scheduled to appear in court in Charlotte April 16. Baker told the Journal the March 14 incident remains under investigation by UNCC police and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

