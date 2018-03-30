The hunt is on in Jackson Park

Dave Gravely/SWT
Getting ready for the Easter Bunny
It takes a lot of work to get ready for an Easter Egg hunt, and there were plenty of folks on hand Wednesday to get that work done. Pictured here are some of the volunteers at the Senior Center in Pulaski, along with representatives from Food City who chipped in as well. Pictured here are (from left) Janet Golden, Brooks Dawson, Darlene Covey, Jennifer Price, Ethel Ryan, Amanda Sithian, Reba Crawford and Barbara Morris. The volunteers have spent time filling Easter Eggs with treats for the Town of Pulaski Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 31, beginning at noon.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A week after being postponed by over a foot of snow, Pulaski’s Easter Egg Hunt is on for Saturday in Jackson Park.

Toddlers to 12-year-olds are invited to come out to the park, between First and Commerce streets, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday to hunt eggs and enjoy other activities. The hunt gets underway at 1.

Hunt participants are divided into three age groups: walking to 4-years-old, 5-8 years old and 9-12 years old. A golden egg available in each age group entitles the child who finds it to a special prize. Other eggs are filled with prizes and goodies.

Besides hunting eggs, children also can decorate a cookie, play for prizes at various activity booths and have their picture made with the Easter Bunny himself! Parents, don’t forget to bring your camera!

The annual hunt is sponsored by Pulaski, Food City and The Southwest Times.

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on March 30, 2018.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login