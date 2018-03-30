The hunt is on in Jackson Park

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A week after being postponed by over a foot of snow, Pulaski’s Easter Egg Hunt is on for Saturday in Jackson Park.

Toddlers to 12-year-olds are invited to come out to the park, between First and Commerce streets, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday to hunt eggs and enjoy other activities. The hunt gets underway at 1.

Hunt participants are divided into three age groups: walking to 4-years-old, 5-8 years old and 9-12 years old. A golden egg available in each age group entitles the child who finds it to a special prize. Other eggs are filled with prizes and goodies.

Besides hunting eggs, children also can decorate a cookie, play for prizes at various activity booths and have their picture made with the Easter Bunny himself! Parents, don’t forget to bring your camera!

The annual hunt is sponsored by Pulaski, Food City and The Southwest Times.

