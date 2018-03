Teen dies from I-81 work zone crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 19-year-old Kentucky woman died Tuesday from injuries received in a work zone crash on Interstate 81 Friday.

Sierra S. Watson, of Louisville, Kentucky, was one of three passengers in a 2015 Mazda MZ5 that was rear-ended and then struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2018.

Comments

comments