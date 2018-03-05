Teaching the teachers key for ECE program

By DAVID GRAVELY

Thursday was a big day in the CTE building at Pulaski County High School. The young preschool students of the Early Childhood Education program were given the chance to not only hear the story of Green Eggs and Ham, but they got a taste of it as well.

The preschool class of 16 students is led by lead teacher Yvonne Osborne. Those younger students are joined in the classroom by high school students, led by program and preschool director Becky Roseberry.

“We run an actual preschool here that serves the community,” Roseberry said. “Many employees of the school system bring their children here, as well as others. The center is open from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Monday the hours are extended to 5:15 p.m.”

The Early Childhood Education program is a two-year program for students interested in careers and occupations that focus on young children. It includes the study of child growth and development of preschoolers and the preparation of preschool learning activities.

High school students in the program focus on occupational skills needed by personnel employed in the early childhood related fields such as education, medical/health care, social services, counseling, psychology and entrepreneurship.

“Before a student can be enrolled in the program, they must first fill out an application and have three positive references from previous teachers, guidance counselors or administrators,” Roseberry said. “They must be a positive role model for the preschoolers.”

For those who envision the class as an extension of the old “home economics” class that taught basic sewing, cooking and homemaking, a trip to the class will provide an enlightening experience.

“These students gain an insight into what it’s like to work in a real-life workplace,” Roseberry said. “They are required to clock in and out for the time they are in the center. They are required to wear uniforms that identify them as staff members of the preschool and program. We operate in the Career and Technical Education Center building are a part of the new Workplace Simulation pilot program with the Department of Education. Students combine classroom instruction and supervised on the job training in the on-site daycare center to get a true learning experience.”

Roseberry went on to explain the dedication of the students in the program and the benefits they get from it.

“These students that choose this program do just that … they choose to be a part of it. That means they already have a special calling to help and serve as educators to our youngest students,” she said. “When they finish here, they are able to test and meet the State Department competency skills, earn industry testing certifications and meet the requirements to become more complete. They build a portfolio based on their course work that has assisted several to be chosen at local daycares and preschools. We have three of our current students employed in the field due to their experience in our program. Many of our students choose employment in child care or continue their education in related fields, which is our ultimate goal.”

While it can be hard work at times, the class and daycare also offer fun at times like Thursday.

Mark Hanks, director of the schools’ STEM Academy and Career and Technical Education program, took time Thursday to visit the class and read “Green Eggs and Ham” and visit with the preschoolers.

As a special treat, the high school students prepared a special meal of green eggs, bacon and toast for the students to enjoy while they sported their Cat in the Hat themed hats.

“It’s a special job, working with children,” Roseberry added. “To be able to watch them learn and grow is magical. For Mrs. Osborne and myself to watch these high school students grow as future caregivers and educators is just as rewarding.”

