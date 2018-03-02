String Theory broadening horizons

By Savannah Willis

SWT Media Intern

If you like a mix of music and local bands, String Theory is the kind of band for you.

Originally brought together 13 years ago to play music for church, the acoustic trio has flourished into much more. Within the last three years String Theory has started playing locales such as Our Daily Bread, Little River Grill and Brick House Pizza.

Steven Lavery, a Pulaski County High School teacher, is one of three members of the band. Other members are his wife Georgeanne, a Radford City teacher, and their friend Bruce Mahin, a professor of music at Radford University.

“It’s an interesting look into a different life,” says Lavery, “It used to just be something fun to do, but now it has become a side profession.”

The band not only performs artists such as Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones, but also writes a few songs of their own. “13 Hours to Go” and “After You Came Along” are available on iTunes and Spotify.

Asked about writing music, Lavery said, “It’s your own creation for other people to look at. It’s exciting and scary at the same time.”

While most of their performances have been local, Lavery says the band is hoping to tour the New York area this summer.

String Theory plays Saturday mornings from 9 to noon at Our Daily Bread in Blacksburg and at Brick House Pizza every second Saturday beginning March 10.

They’re always looking for somewhere new to play.

