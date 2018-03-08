Stephanie Maurice “Yummy” Brown

April 10, 1959-March 5, 2018

Stephanie M. “Yummy” Brown, formerly of Pulaski, Va., departed this life at his home in Roanoke, Va., Monday, March 5, 2018.

Stephanie was born April 10, 1959 in Pulaski, Va., son of Frank and Elaine Brown. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Brown Sr.; and two brothers, Frank “Jay” Brown and Holland “Tony” Brown.

He was a graduate of Pulaski County High School, a past employee of The Southwest Times, and proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Stephanie was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys and recently took a bus trip to Dallas to visit the home of the Cowboys.

Stephanie is survived by his loving mother, Mrs. Elaine Brown of Pulaski, Va.; devoted sisters and brothers, Mrs. Ruth Lewis of Radford, Va., Ms. Lynn Brown and friend, Joe Edmonds, of Radford, Va., Ms. Natalie Brown of Pulaski, Va.; Steve (Loraine) Brown and Allen Brown of Pulaski, Va.; a special and loving aunt, Mrs. Katherine Lewis of Pulaski, Va., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services, with full military honors, are 11 a.m. Friday, March 9, at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

Funeral services for Stephanie are 1 p.m. Friday, March 9, at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Va., with Dr. Karen Black officiating. The family is receiving friends prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m.

The Brown family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2018.

Comments

comments