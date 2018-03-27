Spring snowstorm takes out power in Pulaski County

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Nearly 12,000 electric customers in Pulaski County remained powerless Monday — two days after a spring storm dumped a foot or more of snow across the county.

Damage to American Electric Power’s electrical grid in 11 Virginia and four West Virginia counties is so extensive it could be midnight Thursday — or even later — before all power is restored. Over 90,000 customers had lost power across AEP’s service area as of 11 a.m. Sunday. By Monday morning, about 58,000 remained without power — around 50,000 in Virginia.

Although it could be Thursday before power is restored to some Pulaski County homes and businesses, AEP spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall says that estimate is merely a goal for having 95 percent of outages in all jurisdictions repaired. She stressed power will be restored to some customers before then.

Snow started to fall in Pulaski County around noon Saturday and had accumulated four inches in the town of Pulaski by 4:30 p.m. But the worst was yet to come. As evening set in, snow was falling so heavy, the inches started to pile up fast.

Citizens arose Sunday to find trees bending — and some breaking — under mounds of the heavy white stuff. Trees that had already opened their spring buds were almost certain victims of snapped branches or split trunks.

Two trees on Main Street in Pulaski were snapped off and three flowering trees that helped create the festive Christmas light display in Jackson Park also suffered damage.

In a Monday press release, Hall said as much as 15 inches of snow was recorded in some parts of the company’s service area. “It was the most significant snowstorm to hit the area since Superstorm Sandy in West Virginia in 2012,” she said.

One of the biggest problems power crews and assessors faced was access to areas where repairs are needed. “Road access issues still remain, especially on secondary roads, which could hinder restoration efforts, Hall said Monday. Multiple helicopters are being used to help with assessing damage.

“While progress continues in areas with less damage and less snowfall, there is still a great amount of damage to assess and repair,” Hall added. “More than 1,000 workers, including local line employees, tree crews and contractors, are working to restore electric service. Today (Monday), additional workers from outside Appalachian Power’s service area will arrive in the most heavily damaged areas.”

Appalachian Power Co. (APCo) is a division of AEP.

Many outages are the result of falling trees or tree limbs, but Hall said some of the company’s equipment also was damaged. A substation circuit breaker went out and she says there is an equipment problem at the Peak Creek station that is impacting thousands of customers on the Draper Circuit in Pulaski County.

“It is likely a weather-related failure given the conditions at the time it went out, but there’s no way to know that for certain,” she said.

