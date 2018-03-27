Six-hour trek saves dispatch system

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

With a foot or more of snow piling up and emergency calls pouring in, losing communications with first responders would be an emergency dispatcher’s nightmare.

That’s the situation employees with Pulaski County’s Emergency Operations Center faced Saturday night when a generator failed to fire up after a power loss on Peak Knob.

Along with many town and county residents who lost power Saturday night, Pulaski County’s communications equipment on Peak Knob also lost power. A generator is supposed to kick in whenever the power goes out, but that didn’t happen, said Josh Tolbert, emergency services director.

When the generator is out of service, car batteries are the only source of power, and they wouldn’t last through the storm. There was no doubt about it; someone was going to have to repair the generator.

So, about midnight Saturday, as snow piled up and trees broke under the weight of it, the repair team started up the mountain; clearing the way as they went. Six hours later, they made it to the top.

Tolbert said they were able to reach the equipment and repair it with little time to spare. He noted six hours is about all the power they can get out of the car batteries. Nightmare averted.

The system goes into a power-saving mode when electrical service is lost. To help preserve power as much as possible, communications officers used cell phones and other forms of communication to reach first responders during the six hours it took to make repairs.

“That’s a pretty serious technical malfunction in a time like that,” Tolbert said. One would think lightning wouldn’t strike twice, but it did.

As snow accumulated on wires and weighted them down, a truck hit a fiber optic cable stretched across East Main Street, taking out internet service to the communications center and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

While the internet may not be a crucial service for most people, it is for the sheriff’s office because it links them with many databases and other services used daily.

“Those were two major impacts we had to fix quick,” Tolbert said. Internet service was restored within 24 hours.

He said the only damages reported during the storm included a collapsed carport in Dublin and several houses that received structural damage from falling trees.

Tolbert compared the weekend’s storm to the blizzard of 1996. At one point, he noted, 82 percent of the county was without power.

Fire, rescue and law enforcement stayed busy Saturday and Sunday, answering calls, cutting up downed trees and responding to motor vehicle accidents. Tolbert said he’s not aware of any serious injuries.

So, what’s next on the weather front?

Tolbert said there is the potential for two inches of rain this week, posing the potential for creek and river flooding when added to the snow melt. He said a foot of snow is the liquid equivalent of 1.5 inches.

As temperatures gradually warm up, he’s hopeful the snowmelt will be slow enough to not cause a problem when the rain starts.

A state of local emergency has been declared, making it easier for emergency services and governmental officials to access and purchase equipment needed for emergency situations without having to follow normal procurement practices. Tolbert said Pulaski County Board of Supervisors was expected to ratify the emergency declaration at Monday night’s meeting.

