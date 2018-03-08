‘Shelter’ protocol activated at DMS

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Possible “suspicious activity” on the grounds of Dublin Middle School prompted school officials to activate a “shelter in place” procedure shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Adam Joyce, principal at DMS, said in a notice issued after the incident that the school was secured, but classes remained in session, while Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office checked the grounds to make sure no threats existed. The “lockdown” lasted about 20 minutes.

According to Joyce’s notice, DMS administration received a report early Wednesday “that there may have been suspicious activity on school grounds.” Unsure of the nature of the alleged activity, he said, the school resource officer and administration decided to activate a “Shelter in Place” procedure.

Mary Rash, director of administration and instruction for Pulaski County Public Schools, said there was never an immediate threat to anyone.”

Sheriff’s office Capt. D.R. Johnson said the report received by administration was not directed at the school or students, but administrators decided to activate the shelter protocol as a precaution.

Johnson said someone overheard an individual preparing to leave the school make a comment about harming himself or herself. Authorities responded to the individual’s residence for a well-being check and determined there was no threat to DMS.

Joyce said students and staff “followed our protocol perfectly.” He expressed gratitude to the sheriff’s office for its “quick and thorough” response.”

Anyone having questions regarding the incident should contact DMS administration at 643-0367.

