Search conducted into alleged murder threat

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A report of a man allegedly talking of committing murder resulted in multiple search warrants being issued to Pulaski authorities in February.

According to five search warrants filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, police obtained search warrants for evidence of a convicted felon possessing firearms after a source told police the man in question had spoken of committing murder.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 6, 2018.

Comments

comments