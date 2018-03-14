Schools taking part in Risk Behavior Survey

Staff Report

Pulaski County Public Schools are participating in a Youth Risk Behavior Survey to be administered to students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 in the coming weeks.

The survey is in conjunction with New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS) and is a national survey. Results help public schools better prepare to meet the needs of its students.

Survey questions address health behavior, or what behaviors students do at the middle and high school levels that might affect their health

Answers are kept private and questions about a student’s background are only used to describe the types of students who completed the survey. No efforts will be made to determine which student completed which survey.

Participation in no way impacts students’ grades. They can leave a question, or questions, blank if answering it makes them uncomfortable.

So parents and guardians can view the survey questions in advance, the survey is posted at pcva.us. There are separate links for middle and high school surveys.

An “opt out” letter is being sent home with students. Those who decide not to have their child participate in the survey should send the form back to their child’s school.

