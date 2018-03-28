Schools adjust calendar after missed days

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Cold weather, ice and snow have led to the students of Pulaski County Public Schools missing many days this calendar year. Those days have now added up to enough that a change in scheduling was required to protect graduation and SOL testing time.

The decision, proposed by Pulaski County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Siers after School Board members requested options, will make use of two options to meet the amount of instructional time required.

First, the board voted to change from using the 180 instructional day calendar to a 990 instructional hour calendar. That change resulted in the school system only needing to make up three additional school days instead of eight. March 16, previously scheduled as a teacher workday, had already been converted to an instructional day.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 28, 2018.

Comments

comments