Samuel J. Hubbard Sr.

RADFORD, Va. — Samuel J. Hubbard Sr., 82, of Radford, Va., passed away Monday, March 5, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and a son.

Survivors include his wife, Dotchie Smith Hubbard; children, Samuel Hubbard Jr., Greg Lee (Rita), Melissa Jones, Diana Campbell; aunt, Barbara Ann Hubbard; stepchildren, Freda, Greg, Chris and Richard Smith, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Funeral service is Monday, March 12, 1 p.m., at Radford COGIC, Radford, Va. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment is in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Written by: Editor on March 9, 2018.

