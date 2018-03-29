Sammie O’Dell Dalton

June 1, 1936- March 26, 2018

Sammie O’Dell Dalton, 81, went to be with the Lord March 26, 2018. She was a resident at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she was cared for with love and respect.

Born June 1, 1936, in Shiloh, Va., to Samuel and Mellie O’Dell, she retired from Jefferson Mills as a supervisor after 40-plus years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray O. Dalton, and son, Rocky Reynolds. Surviving are her children, Gary and wife Karen Reynolds, Debbie and husband Jimbo Taylor, and Deanie Hall; grandchildren, Missi Trail, Shannon Harrison, Crystal Bell, Morgan Pisani and John Samuel Hall; four great-grandchildren, and step-children, Jennifer Hall, Jeanette Hollandsworth and Timmy Dalton.

Visitation is Friday, 6-8 p.m. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Stevens Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Ingo officiating. Burial will be scheduled on a later date due to weather.

