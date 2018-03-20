SAADCO Land Holdings LLC. withdraws plan to build massive RV resort

By William Paine

A large campground that was to be built of the shores of Claytor Lake, is not to be.

After a show of significant opposition to the project, SAADCO Land Holdings LLC., owned by Jeff Harman, withdrew its plan to build the Blue Sky Lane RV Resort on Dublin Cove.

Last week, the Pulaski County planning commission soundly rejected a request put forth by SAADCO Land Holdings, LLC., to rezone a 30.5-acre parcel of land on Dublin Cove, which is a part of Claytor Lake. SAADCO Land Holding LLC requested the zoning of the property be changed to allow for a Special Use Permit. Without the Special Use Permit, no campground can be constructed on the property.

Even though the Pulaski County planning commission voted six to one to reject the change in zoning, the stage was set for another dramatic show of opposition at the upcoming Pulaski County board of supervisors meeting later this month. This is because the board of supervisors has the final say in the matter of zoning and can reject or accept the recommendations of the planning commission, as they see fit.

