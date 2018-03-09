Ruby Williams Dalton

Ruby Williams Dalton, 91, of Pulaski, Va., went to Heaven Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

She was born in Giles County, Va., May 23, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Effie H. Williams and Lelia Smith Williams. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anderson Dalton, and by a son, Donald Wayne Dalton.

Left to cherish and honor her memory are daughters, Brenda Dalton Butler and husband, Gene Butler, and Peggy Ann Dalton; son, Jimmy Charles Dalton; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Williams and Betty Williams, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family received friends Thursday, March 8, at Stevens Funeral Home, 6-8 p.m. The funeral service is Friday, March 9, 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Carson Linkous officiating. Interment follows in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 9, 2018.

Comments

comments