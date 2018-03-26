Robert Lee Andrews

Robert Lee Andrews, 75, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski. He was born Feb. 10, 1943 and was the son of the late Clifton Andrews and Audrey Draper Andrews Owens. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Naomi Sue Andrew. He worked at the Coleman Furniture Corp.

Surviving are his daughter and husband, Sandra Andrews and Bobby Wright; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 24, 3 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Burial followed in Thornspring Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

