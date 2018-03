Riggs celebrates 95th birthday

Raymond Harrison Riggs of Pulaski celebrated his 95th birthday Saturday, Feb. 24, with 50 family and friends at Max Creek Baptist Church’s fellowship hall.

Riggs was born in Kenova, West Virginia, Feb. 26, 1923, but has been a resident of Pulaski since he was nine-years old. He is still active daily with woodworking and gardening.

Special music for the celebration was provided by The White Family of Rocky Mount, Virginia.

