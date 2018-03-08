Rezone makes way for Calfee growth

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Officials Tuesday rezoned an approximately 1.5-acre tract of land across Pierce Avenue from Calfee Park, clearing to way for future growth of the historic facility that is home of the Pulaski Yankees each summer.
“I’d love to be able to tell you we’re going to go in there with this zoning in September and start building a new indoor facility, but I can’t,” said rezone petitioner, Thom Rutledge project manager for SHAH Development.
Rutledge said the property, currently a gravel parking lot serving Calfee Park, probably will stay a parking lot for the time being, but rezoning it from Residential R-4 to Business B-1 prepares it for other uses as they are needed.
