Relay team offering photos with Easter Bunny

The Relay For Life Team Cancer Busters is offering pictures with the Easter Bunny Saturday, for pets and children.

Photos are being taken 1-4 p.m. at Dublin United Methodist Church.

All proceeds go to American Cancer Society.

For more information, contact Tereba Bott at 577-2122.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2018.

