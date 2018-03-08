Relay for Life ready for big day

Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event is volunteer driven in thousands of communities and 27 countries around the world.

Each year volunteers give of their time and efforts because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.

This year the Relay for Life event is June 23 at a new location — Motor Mile Speedway in Fairlawn. The event, hosted by Relay for Life of Pulaski County and Radford City, takes place 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walkers participate in remembrance of loved ones lost and to honor survivors of all forms of cancer. They raise money for American Cancer Society by soliciting sponsors, who make donations laps walked.

Individuals and teams may register now at www.relayforlife.org/pulaskiva. For more information, contact Cindy Cox, community development manager for Southwest Region of American Cancer Society Inc., at (276) 632–8951.

