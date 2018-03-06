Radford falls in state quarterfinal game

By RODNEY YOUNG

SWT Sports Writer

RADFORD – Playing in front of a sold-out, standing room only crowd at the Radford University Dedmon Center, Gate City defeated the Radford Bobcats 67-48.

It was the game most people had been wanting to see for the past several months. It was going to be the State Semifinal, but Gate City was upset last week in the region finals by Graham.

Radford played basically two men on Gate City’s Mac McClung. The Georgetown signee was held to 24 points. He had only nine at intermission. The 24 points is 14 points below what he averages on the season per game. The Blue Devils (26-2) got 22 points from junior forward and do-it-all Zac Ervin. Johnathan Sallee came off the bench to chipped in with seven huge points and five rebounds.

The Bobcats (27-1) were led by standout junior point guard Quinton Morton-Robertson with a game high 25 points. He was the only Bobcat in double figures. Cam Cormany was next in line with eight. The Bobcats shot just 21 percent in the first half as they just couldn’t buy a bucket, while Gate City was burning up the nets but got second chances on their misses.

Down 29-20 at intermission, Radford went on a 10-3 run but Gate City ended the third with a 8-0 run to go up 41-30 after three quarters.

Once again Radford started the fourth period hot as they scored eight points in the first minute and four seconds to cut their deficit to 41-38, forcing Gate City to call a timeout. After the timeout the Blue Devils answered with their on 8-0 run to go up 49-38 and put the game away with just over three minutes to go. Most of the Gate City buckets in that run were on second chance attempts.

A very disappointed Radford head coach Rick Cormany said, “They were meaner, tougher and they played with more urgency. We had trouble putting the ball in the basket, but the biggest thing was they played with more urgency than we did. We didn’t get points from the post and it really hurt us.”

The win means Gate City will now play in the state semifinal Tuesday night against Graham High School.

