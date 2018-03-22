Pulaski shooting for ‘premiere’ skate park

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If enough grant funds and donations are obtained to cover the estimated half-million-dollar cost, Pulaski hopes to build a top notch skateboard park and basketball court on First Street.

Town Manager Shawn Utt says funds from at least one brownfields grant is available for the park, as well as recreation grant funds from Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

“There are some other funds out there. I don’t think (construction money) will all have to come from the general fund,” he told Pulaski Town Council Tuesday evening.

March 22, 2018.

