Pulaski Police Department bestows honors

By William Paine

The Pulaski Police Department recently recognized a select few in their ranks for their outstanding service to the community in 2017.

This year’s Investigator of the Year Award went to Detective R. Riddle for his work on the New River Valley Insurance Associates case. Based on Riddle’s investigative work, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleener charged Cynthia Marie Craft and David Troy Hazelwood with multiple counts of embezzlement.

The case is based on alleged business improprieties involving customers of the insurance agency who found that, even though they were paying insurance premiums, they had received no insurance coverage. The two are accused of embezzling approximately $77,000 from the insurance agency. According to Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche, Detective Riddle put many long hours into this investigation.

