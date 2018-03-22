Pulaski Motor Mile opening soon

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The car dealership and service center that has been taking shape at East Main Street in Pulaski is finally set to open.

Starting Monday, April 2, the Pulaski Motor Mile will open its service center to the public. The ‘express lane’ service center will offer oil changes, shock replacement, tire rotation, brake work and other maintenance-oriented automobile repairs. The new Pulaski Motor Mile will also sell tires.

No cars will be sold at the new location until the Pulaski Motor Mile’s grand opening, which is now scheduled to take place over a three-day period from Friday, April 23 till Sunday, April 25.

March 22, 2018.

