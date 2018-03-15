Pulaski looking to reduce health costs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

With health insurance costs increasing by over $300,000 the past two fiscal years, Pulaski Town Council is looking for ways to cut costs with the least impact on employee benefits.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said there has been some speculation the town’s increased costs are the result of the Affordable Care Act, but that’s really not the case.

“The problem is we have unhealthy employees and dependants,” he told members of town council during a 2018-2019 Fiscal Year budget work session. “A couple of the bigger claims weren’t employees, they were dependants.”

Council members all agreed something has to be done to address the rising costs. They tossed about suggestions on possible solutions, including educating town employees on what they can do to help keep costs down.

