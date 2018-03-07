Pulaski in Top 10 for affordable living

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski is the eighth most affordable place to live in Virginia, according to SmartAsset.com, a New York City financial technology company.

Pulaski has ranked in the Top 10 in Virginia each of the four years the company has conducted the nationwide evaluation. Affordability is based on closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowner’s insurance rates and average mortgage rates for the average home, when measured against the locality’s median income.

According to the study, average closing costs in Pulaski run $3,018, compared to a statewide average of $3,825. Average annual property taxes are $785 in Pulaski and $1,560 in Virginia, while average annual homeowner’s insurance is $389 in Pulaski and $789 statewide.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 7, 2018.

Comments

comments