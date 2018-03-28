Pulaski County Board of Supervisors find a way to finance new school

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

At Monday night’s meeting, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted to raise the Real Estate Tax by 20 percent, specifically to pay for the construction of the new Pulaski Middle School. The real estate tax was at 64 cents for every $100 of assessed value of property. The board voted to raise the tax by 13 cents. As a result, the real estate tax for Pulaski County will now be 77 cents for every $100 of assessed property value.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Andy McCready noted that the tax was higher than neighboring Floyd County, which has a 54 cent real estate tax but still far less than the 87 cent real estate tax of Montgomery county. “We don’t want our tax rate to be Montgomeryized. We can’t afford that,” said McCready.

The real estate tax increase was passed nearly unanimously, with only supervisor Charles Bopp casting the dissenting vote. Bopp gave no comment when asked about the reason for his no vote.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 28, 2018.

Comments

comments