Pulaski County at top in economic development performance

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County finished in first place in economic development performance in 2017 — surpassing the Commonwealth’s other 94 counties.

The top ranking was accomplished by being the only county to rank in fourth place or better in three performance-determining categories: job creation (second place), new capital investment (fourth place) and number of projects announced (second place).

“We knew Pulaski County had a banner year, but until you compare our numbers to the rest of the counties in Virginia, it’s hard to appreciate just how strongly we performed,” said Jon Wyatt, chair of Pulaski County Economic Development Authority (EDA). “Kudos to our Economic Development Team for their ability to structure and close so many deals and subsequently manage and service all of these projects.”

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet agreed with Wyatt that it took a comparison with other jurisdictions to realize what a good year the county had.

“We knew we were going to rank high in the jobs category,” but wasn’t certain where the county would fall in terms of projects announcements and the amount of capital investment per capita.

“We thought we would be in the top 10, but to be number one exceeded our expectations. … Lord knows we worked hard enough to make the top 10, then to make number 1 was exciting,” he added.

Sweet said he is “thankful to the Board of Supervisors, (Economic Development Director) Michael Solomon, our EDA and the entire county administration team” for the efforts they put forth. However, he is “most grateful to our business community for their trust and confidence to invest in Pulaski County and our world-class workforce.”

The rankings were released in Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s “Virginia Announcements of Employment Creation and Capital Investment” 2017 report.

Asked what is drawing companies to the county — particularly international companies, Sweet said, “several things.”

“The quality of our workforce is second to none. We do continue to be challenged with the quantity of our workforce, but the quality is second to none,” he said.

“We’re a great location for advanced manufacturing from a logistical standpoint. We have Interstates 81 and 77, New River Community College, the Career and Technical Education Center at PCHS, Radford University and Virginia Tech. We also have available facilities and product to sell and market.”

He pointed out the county also knows “how to structure a deal. We have an aggressive recruitment effort — meaning we’re willing to travel. We have a low cost of doing business here in terms of taxes, utilities – the whole gamete.

“Most importantly, though, we have a local government leadership that wants to see Pulaski County grow,” he concluded.

One of those leaders is Supervisors Chairman Andy McCready.

“The Board of Supervisors is extremely thankful for our success in 2017 and the true benefit of our accomplishments is the more than 600 new jobs that will become available to our citizen,” McCready said “We have one of the most dedicated and creative economic development teams, working hard to advance our existing industries and to recruit new foreign and domestic investments to the county.”

Pulaski County is home to eight international companies, providing more than 4,000 advanced manufacturing jobs. A press release from the county states that Pulaski County “is considered to be Southwest Virginia’s Center for International Business and the New River Valley’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub.”

The five manufacturers whose expansion or new construction projects helped the county have a banner year are Phoenix Packaging Operations LLC, MicroXact, Koinonia Ltd., MTM Inc. and Volvo Trucks North America. The projects represent more than 600 new jobs and $57 million in new capital investment.

Job growth helped the county’s unemployment rate dip below 4 percent in December for the first time since April 2006, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We are starting to see the positive effects of new jobs being created in the county, and a 14-month low unemployment rate at the end of 2017 was further affirmation that our economic development efforts are beginning to pay dividends,” Sweet said.

“Everything is starting to tie together and line up. With that, we think there’s going to be transformation,” he added. “The perception is changing, the opportunities are coming, the investments are being made. When you put all of that together, we’re going to see a positive change in this community.”

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2018.

