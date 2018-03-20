Pulaski County Animal Shelter hosting meet and greet

By William Paine

The Pulaski County Animal Shelter is hosting a meet and greet from four to six this afternoon at their location at 80 Dublin Park Road, which is just past the Dublin town hall.

The meet and greet provides the opportunity for area residents to meet the animal control officers and the Pulaski County Animal Shelter rescue team, as well as some of the animals currently residing at the shelter.

At any given time, the shelter will house from 100 to 150 dogs and cats. As a rule, there are many more cats than dogs at the shelter.

The shelter employs three animal control officers who are responsible for ensuring that the community is safe from problematic animals and also to ensure that the animals are safe from abusive owners by processing applications from individuals wanting to adopt pets. Animal control only deals with domesticated animals like cats and dogs. These officers also process applications from individuals wanting to adopt pets.

The shelter Rescue Team consists of three volunteers who work to make sure the animals are properly vetted and have all the required shots before being adopted. If a forever home cannot be found for an ‘adoptable’ pet, the rescue team will contact other shelters in the surrounding counties and states with greater populations. According to Missy Viars, who heads the Animal Rescue team, many shelter pets from Pulaski will find forever homes in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The Pulaski County Animal Shelter adopts animals to citizens of Pulaski County and surrounding areas. The fee to adopt a shelter pet is $15. If spaying or neutering is necessary expect to pay from $85 to $100 for a pet. All adopted pets are required to be spayed or neutered.

The Pulaski County Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with adoptions stopping at 3:30 p.m. The shelter is open Saturday from 8 a.m. till noon with adoptions stopping at 11:30.

Current pet owners should take note that Virginia law only requires stray animals to be held for five days without a collar or 10 days with a collar before being euthanized. Animals that are surrendered by their owners may be euthanized immediately. According to their website, the Pulaski County animal shelter tries to keep adoptable animals as long as possible, but space is always a factor.

Donations to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter can be made from their website, http://www.pchsva.org/donate.html.

Light refreshments will be provided at this afternoon’s meet and greet.

