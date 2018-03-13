Pulaski among five SWVa. towns to visit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginia is For Lovers is recommending Pulaski as one of five small Southwest Virginia towns travelers need to visit.

The recommendation is made on the organization’s monthly website.

“With dozens of critically acclaimed restaurants, nonstop entertainment, and easy transportation, the lure of Virginia’s bigger cities is obvious, but less likely are the quaint and cozy small towns,” states an introduction to the blog. “Southwest Virginia has many options in this category, offering a quiet getaway with tons of character and friendly locals to make it worth your while.”

The story lists several “historic stops worth a visit” in Pulaski, including Pulaski Theatre, Pulaski Railway Station, Draper Mercantile, Dora Trail, Al’s on First, and Jackson Park Inn. The blog points out Pulaski is “well know as an outdoor recreation destination,” with New River Trail and Claytor Lake only minutes away.

Other towns recommended for a visit include Coeburn, Tazewell, Floyd and Clintwood.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2018.

