Proposed campground seeks change of zoning

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Planning Commission will be holding a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, which is sure to garner a lot of attention.

SAADCO Land Holdings, LLC., which is owned by Jeff Harmon, will be requesting a Special Use Permit to change the zoning status of 30.5 acres of property on Claytor Lake. The change in the current zoning status would allow Harmon to build a campground specifically designed for recreational vehicles.

As proposed, the Blue Sky Lane RV Resort would accommodate up to 150 recreational vehicles on a relatively narrow section of Dublin Cove, which branches off the main body of the lake. As the name suggests, prospective campers would use Blue Sky Lane to drive to the campsite. Currently, Blue Sky Lane, a provides lake access to 17 single family residences.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2018.

