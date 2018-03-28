Police equipped to counter opioid overdoses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police officers and Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies are now equipped with the antidote Naloxone that could save lives of persons experiencing opioid overdoses.

Police Chief Gary Roche said his department applied for a grant through Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services that enabled the purchase of 36 kits. Each kit contains double doses of Naloxone, which is administered nasally to the person who has overdosed.

