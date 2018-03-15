Planning commission says no to Blue Sky RV Resort

By William Paine

The Pulaski County Planning Commission met Tuesday night and voted nearly unanimously to deny a request for a Special Use Permit which would allow for a large campground along the shores of Claytor Lake.

It was standing room only in the meeting room of the Pulaski County administration building, as residents of Dublin Hollow came to express their opposition to the proposed Blue Sky Lane RV Resort. SAADCO Land Holdings LLC., which is owned by Jeff Harman, is proposing a change in zoning to allow for the construction of a large campground situated along Dublin Cove.

The meeting opened with Community Development Director Danny Wilson’s recommendation to allow for the Special Use Permit, claiming that a campsite with of 150 recreational vehicles and their boats would have little to no effect on the surrounding community.

