Pedestrian struck in multi-vehicle crash

Staff Report

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A male pedestrian was injured Monday when struck by a vehicle in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Montgomery County, police said.

The man, who authorities didn’t identify, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by ambulance, but a condition report is not available without a name.

Lt. M.E. Hollandsworth of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to reports of a multi-vehicle crash and pedestrian who had been struck on the west bypass, between Roanoke and North Franklin streets, around 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the individual who has been struck by a vehicle. An investigation into the incidents is continuing, according to Hollandsworth.

Westbound Route 460 was closed for about an hour so first responders could tend to patients, and investigate and clear the scene.

