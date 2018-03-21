Pearl Gallimore Lafon

Pearl Gallimore Lafon, 80, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, March 19, 2018, after a long illness.

She was born June 27, 1937, in Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late William M. “Bill” Gallimore and Bessie Anderson Gallimore. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, the Rev. G. Allen Gallimore of Oak Hill, W.Va.

earl was a founding and life-long member of Pulaski Gospel Tabenacle, now Calvary Chapel, in Dublin, Va. Her music ministry, pleasant nature and contagious laughter were a joy and inspiration to many. During the 1950s and 1960s, she and her sister, Gladys G. Hudson, sang together around the region as the Gallimore Sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wilber Wade Lafon of Pulaski, Va.; two sons, Charles Wilber Lafon and wife, Rachel Corbin Lafon, of Bryan, Texas, and Nelson Lafon and wife, Emily Marston, of Roanoke, Va.; five grandchildren, Annie Lafon (currently at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.), Carlie Lafon and Will Lafon of Bryan, Texas, and Malon Lafon and Asalia Lafon of Roanoke, Va.; and one sister, Gladys G. Hudson of Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends at Seagle Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va., Friday, March 23, 6-8 p.m. The funeral service is at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial follows at Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Chapel, c/o Trudy French, P.O. Box 592, Dublin, VA 24084. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

The family expresses gratitude for the care provided by staff at both Pulaski and Salem Lewis Gale hospitals during Pearl’s last days.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

