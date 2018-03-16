PCLS Winter Reading Program a big hit

By JENA COALSON

Special to the SWT

Sixty local children completed the Pulaski County Library System’s Winter Reading Program.

The goal of the annual month-long program is to encourage a love of reading in young children, especially those from birth to age 5, and to help parents and caregivers assist in their reading development.

Completion of the program involved reading at least 25 books throughout February, or, completing 25 early literacy-themed activities. Those who completed the program received a certificate, a book and a coupon for a free doughnut, thanks to the generosity of Olykoek Shoppe in Dublin.

Participants who completed the program include McKinna Mills, Sasha Phillips, Harley Trail, Hunter Caldwell, Hannah Caldwell, Cameron Wilson, Maya Wilson, Natalee McMillan, Madyson McMillan, Adaline Phillips, Sebastian Phillips, Dara Bucey-Card, Levi Waddell, Cooper Phillips, James Whitener, Colby Fariss, Annabelle Fariss, Cora Kenley, Rylee Ming, Alex Alley, Clara Alley, Merryn Parker, Lily Cullip, Addy Cullip, Harper Cullip, Cora Stephens, Avery Thompson, London Graham, Tyson Vaughn, Tristan Vaughn, Gabrielle Gilbert , Angel Bowers, Samuel Taylor, Claire Davidson, Ruth Davidson, Camdyn Crouch, Cadence Crouch , Ava Thompson, Isabella Thompson, Liam McGregor, Davis McGregor, Ava Cash, Nile Cash and Emersen Bentley.

Students in Tiffany Riggins’ class in the Head Start program located at New River Community College participated and completed the program together at school. Participants from that class included Analeigh Haga, Aviana Sheets, Audrey Mitchell , Alexzander Payne, Antonio Hendricks, Cayden Snow, Hunter Perkins, Justice Steele , Liam Wilson, Lillian Gibbs, Logan McCroskey, Peyton Duncan, Ryan Chafin, Rylee Ming, Serenity Jones and Tennyson Arkeketa.

In addition to the Winter Reading Program, the county library system offers programs and special events year-round for all ages, including the Summer Reading Program, weekly library story times, book clubs for adults and more.

To find out more information about upcoming library events, visit www.pclibs.org or find Pulaski County Library System on Facebook. To learn more about programs specifically for children and teens, contact Jena Coalson, Youth Services Librarian, at 994-2458 or email jcoalson@pclibs.org.

Written by: Editor on March 16, 2018.

Comments

comments