PCHS advanced theatre class performing Agatha Christie mystery

By GRACE HURST

SWT Media Intern

Pulaski County High School’s advanced theatre arts class is preparing to present Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “And Then There Were None.”

Set in the 1940s, this suspenseful thriller tells the tale of 10 strangers who arrive on a peculiar island without any idea of why they’ve been lured there.

Soon after arriving at the mansion, one of the visitors mysteriously drops dead.

With tension surging and guests searching for clues to expose the killer, they soon realize they don’t have very much in common.

The show is student directed, with help from theatre teacher, Jeff McCoy. All cast members are excited to share their hard work with the audience.

Senior Caleb Turpin, playing the part of Captain Lombard, says, “I love the questioning and suspense that happens in murder mysteries. The whole atmosphere is very tense the entire time, which makes it my favorite type of play to perform.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an evening or afternoon of entertainment by the state award winning theatre students.

The show opened Thursday. Additional performances are 7 p.m. March 2 and 3 and 2 p.m. March 4 in the Little Theater at PCHS. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2018.

Comments

comments