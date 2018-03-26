PC Volleyball holding skills clinics

The Lady Cougar volleyball program will be visiting Pulaski County elementary and middle schools during the coming months to generate interest in volleyball at a younger age.

Head Coach Ted Prol is arranging dates with each school to visit during the schools after-school programs to give a demonstration and work with students on basic skills and the rules of volleyball.

All students, regardless of grade, who wish to participate in the program are welcome. A permission slip will be sent home for parents t sign, allowing their student to participate in the program.

There will also be a series of summer volleyball camps and open gyms at PCHS. The camps will be open to boys and girls in elementary and middle school. Open gyms will be for all female athletes, and a current VHSL physical must be on file at the high school to participate.

For more information and to keep up to date with the Lady Cougar volleyball program, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PulaskiCountyVolleyball/.

Written by: Editor on March 26, 2018.

